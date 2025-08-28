Multiple WWE stars will not appear on TV after company decision - REPORTS

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 28, 2025 00:48 GMT
The company has made the decision (Credit: WWE.com)
Several WWE stars will not be appearing on WWE TV at all in the next few days as the company has made a decision. This comes during the European tour that is currently ongoing.

As per a report from Fightful Select, during the European tour, WWE made a huge decision. The company decided not to take multiple stars along for a tour. Instead, only a select few talents were chosen. Among the stars not taken, most will not be appearing on TV at all. There are some who will be appearing on the show, as they were able to film videos and vignettes that will be airing on the program.

The names of stars who have not been taken were not part of the report. They have not been revealed, but watching the next few shows should answer questions about which stars the company decided to fly out for the tour and whom they decided to leave behind.

The European tour has become a big attraction for the company, sometimes on a semi-annual basis. The current tour surrounds the upcoming Clash in Paris PLE, where several huge title matches will be taking place.

WWE Clash in Paris will see Triple H book the last event before PLEs move to ESPN

Triple H has a big job ahead of him at Clash in Paris. The event is the last one appearing on Peacock before the move to ESPN in the coming month. WrestlePalooza will be the first show on ESPN following the company's new deal with the sports network.

The company now has to sign off with Peacock in a convincing manner, with John Cena defending his title and the World Heavyweight Championship being put in a four-way match as well.

It remains to be seen what happens and whether Brock Lesnar is one of the stars who have been flown out to Europe to appear at the event.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
