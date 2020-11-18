Multiple WWE Superstars have reportedly shown support to Zelina Vega 'privately' after her untimely release 

As reported previously, Zelina Vega was released from WWE a few days back. The SmackDown Superstar was allegedly released because she refused to adhere to WWE's new rules regarding third-party applications.

Zelina Vega had created an Only Fans account and refused to give up her accounts on social media platforms. The former WWE Superstar even raised her voice in support of unionization. However, not many Superstars came out in her support on social media.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed that there have been many Superstars in WWE who are backing Zelina Vega and have shown support privately.

''In WWE, the one thing is that ever since the thing happened with Thea on Friday, with the exception of Paige, has anyone come to her defense publicly? I know privately people have backed her and they have to me but no one has done it publicly and I never got the impression that anyone would so she is kind of off on her island or whatever. SAG-AFTRA is a real power group but the wrestlers would have join and they would want it and that makes that one tough.” (H/t: WrestlingNews)

Meltzer also stated that many Superstars are waiting for Andrew Yang to 'save the day'. Apart from Zelina Vega, Paige is the only other WWE Superstar who has refused to comply with WWE's new policy.

''They are all looking for Andrew Yang to save the day. Perhaps he will…I do not see any kind of numbers of people who are gonna stick their neck on the line and do this fight.”

What's next for Zelina Vega?

It has been speculated that Zelina Vega was apparently making more money using her social media than she was with her WWE contract. She may make an appearance for another wrestling promotion soon.

Reports had stated that Zelina Vega's husband Aleister Black had requested to be moved back to NXT but was denied and will continue to be part of SmackDown as of now.