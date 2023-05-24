Multiple WWE Superstars set to be cut in the coming weeks - Reports

It has been reported that company officials are set to let go of many WWE Superstars before July.

In what has been a rare occurrence for the company over the past year, the roster has seemed to have remained intact, with more stars coming in rather than being let go.

However, according to a recent report from Give Me Sport via WrestleVotes, fans can now expect to see some superstars, as well as company personnel, be let go in the next few weeks.

"I don't know names at all, but I know a source that has said to expect a minor batch of releases prior to July 1, I think that's just business. Hopefully I'm wrong on that one, but I would expect prior to the second half of this year, a few cuts just because of the circumstances that the company finds themselves in right now." [H/T Give Me Sport]

Since Triple H took over as the head of creative last year, many formerly released superstars returned to the company, including Bray Wyatt, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Braun Strowman.

Why is WWE not putting a current tag team on TV?

With the brands now split up once again, the chance for underutilized performers to get more time in the spotlight has emerged.

One duo who has not competed in a televised tag team match since January is Humberto and Angel. Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported the reason why company higher-ups have kept them off of TV.

"They're low on the pecking order, and I think that's pretty much it. They're there, but they just don't do anything with them, and they're talented guys too. WWE's got a lot of talented guys, and some of them are. It's always going to be a case where some of them just aren't used." [H/T Wrestling News]

Prior to the recent WWE Draft, fans were told that all stars would now exclusively perform on a certain brand. However, performers such as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been on both RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks.

