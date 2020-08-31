The Hurt Business have quickly risen to become one of the most dominant factions on RAW right now, if not the entirety of the WWE. MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley have dominated both inside the ring and even on RAW Underground since the trio joined forces.

Bobby Lashley had a successful night at Payback last night, winning the WWE United States Championship from Apollo Crews. While speaking about The Hurt Business on the RAW Preview live stream on our Facebook page, Tom Colohue spoke about the future of The Hurt Business. According to Tom, we could still more members join the trio and he named some Superstars MVP was keen to work with:

We could see 5, 6. 7, 8 members join The Hurt Business. MVP has been trying to get more and more people in over time, that includes Ricochet, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. All three of them are people he wants to work with.

WWE's current plans for The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley succeeded at WWE Payback where MVP had failed at SummerSlam. Unlike MVP, Bobby Lashley managed to beat Apollo Crews to win the United States Championship, forcing Apollo Crews to tap out to the Full Lashley Lock (the new name for Lashley's Full Nelson).

Tom Colohue also touched on current plans for The Hurt Business during his live stream on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Facebook page. Tom said that there will be a big focus on Bobby Lashley right now:

They just got the US Championship and right now it's all going to be about Bobby Lashley.

Later on in the live stream, Tom also gave another update about the new United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Tom said when WWE were having the new US title belt made, they took Lashley's measurements, meaning that the title change at Payback was something they have been planning for a while:

Bobby Lashley's measurements were taken when the new US Championship belt was made. It was genuinely a championship made to go around his waist.

Apollo Crews attacked Bobby Lashley after their match at Payback. We will probably see Lashley defend the WWE US title in a rematch.

