Multiple WWE talents unhappy over being ignored by Vince McMahon - Reports

WWE morale in the locker room is at an all-time low following Saturday's Royal Rumble premium live event.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, unlike years past, the low morale and frustration in the locker room ranged "from those who are rarely on television to consistent main eventers." It doesn't seem anyone can escape the current direction the company is heading in.

Sapp states one talent told him they've never felt "less heard" in the time they've been with the company. Saying that attempts to speak with Vince McMahon "go ignored, met with haste, or sometimes seemingly spitefully go the other way based on their recommendations."

WWE talent frustrated with lack of continuity from Vince McMahon

Beyond the talent feeling ignored by McMahon. Some talent is frustrated with the lack of continuity with storylines which makes things feel like nothing matters.

The following is an excerpt from the Fightful Select article as posted by SRS on social media:

"One longtime talent said that nothing matters, outside of four people "maybe," as the vibe that they get. Over a half dozen main roster talent pointed to issues with continuity and nobody else being designed to do anything. Several talent have felt like they're without a voice and are reduced to making pleas on social media."

Morale should never be this low going into WrestleMania season, the fact that this is happening certainly sounds like a cause for concern. Despite how profitable WWE is right now, a happy locker room would make the future look much brighter.

What are your thoughts on the current backstage issues? Should Mr. McMahon shoulder some of that responsibility for what's going on behind the scenes? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

