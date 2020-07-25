After spending seven months away from the action, Mustafa Ali made his return on WWE RAW earlier this week. There were rumours about him coming back soon, and he even switched brands. Ali had a great match to mark his in-ring return, and he didn't shy away from referring to himself as the future of WWE RAW, alongside Ricochet and Cedric Alexander.

After MVP and Bobby Lashley helped Shelton Benjamin win the 24/7 Championship, they called out Ricochet and Alexander for a match. The latter had come prepared and brought Mustafa Ali as their ally to take on the Hurt Business. This match was highly entertaining, and it ended with Mustafa Ali pinning MVP to pick a win and cement his return on WWE RAW.

MVP wants Mustafa Ali to get a push on WWE RAW

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue addressed Ali's return and revealed that MVP is behind Ali's push. He said that everyone wanted to see him win that match, especially MVP who knows that Ali could do great on WWE RAW.

While discussing Ali return on his future role on WWE RAW, here's what Tom Colohue had to say:

"With regards to moving back and forth (Ali's name on the RAW and SmackDown roster on WWE's official website) there has been a lot of miscommunication. He was moved to RAW but again because WWE do follow social media, they are aware that people are tracking roster moves by looking at the roster pages. So they left him as a SmackDown member. They just left it."

"When it comes to his return, this comes as a result of availability. But I personally couldn't be happier for him. If there were more people there, I worry that he would not have got that chance. And he is someone who deserves to at least be on TV. He has had WWE Championship matches quite recently. He had so much momentum on SmackDown. On RAW, he took his chance and got something good out of it. Everyone else in that match wanted him to pick up that win. MVP has a strong voice backstage, and I think he is using it right to put people over."

For a long time, it was reported that Mustafa Ali is the SmackDown Mystery Hacker, but it is now being reported that WWE were forced to make last-minute changes in that storyline. As for Ali, he is expected to have a good run on WWE RAW following his return.