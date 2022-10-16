Name of Bray Wyatt's faction member potentially revealed - Reports 

It appears that the masked man who has been haunting Bray Wyatt recently could have a name.

Bray Wyatt appeared this week on SmackDown and delivered an emotional promo about his life over the past year. The former WWE Champion was then interrupted by a masked man who sent an eerie promo that gave out some big clues regarding Wyatt's new storyline.

“You have no idea what you're dealing with …But you will …"

It is currently being reported by Fightful Select that the mask for the star is being referred to as the "Uncle Howdy mask" backstage. This could be a huge hint regarding his name, since "Howdy" was one of the clues left behind by The White Rabbit last week on SmackDown.

Uncle Harper was also trademarked at the same time and could be attached to Wyatt's new stable.

There is a theory that Bray Wyatt could be all six members of Wyatt 6

Since Wyatt made his return to WWE, there have been many theories floating around linked to his new stable.

While many names have been dropped, including Happy Corbin, Joe Gacy, Finn Balor, and even Malakai Black, it is unclear who will be part of the stable, which fans have named Wyatt 6.

The theory circulating online at the moment is that Bray Wyatt is in fact all of the six characters in the faction, and that they are his different personalities. This week's episode of SmackDown showed that Bray is set to be at least three of the six characters now that he has debuted as Uncle Howdy, Wyatt himself, and was once The Fiend.

Bray has made three appearances since his return to the company at Extreme Rules and it already seems that there are more questions than answers.

Do you think Bray himself could be all of the six members of the Wyatt 6 stable? Have your say in the comments section below.

