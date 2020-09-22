Names of Superstars on Vince McMahon's "to be pushed" list reported

The WWE roster is star-studded at the moment, and Vince McMahon has many Superstars at his disposal to create engaging storylines. The WWE Universe is well aware that the current Champions of RAW and SmackDown are Superstars that have gotten the nod from Vince McMahon and that The Chairman does believe in them.

Whom does Vince McMahon want to push?

Every member of the WWE Universe has his/her favorite that has been pushed or is in line to get a push. On to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer spoke about a list of WWE Superstars that Vince McMahon carries around with him.

The list in discussion contains names of Superstars that Vince McMahon wants to push on the upcoming shows of WWE. Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon carries the list with him to meetings, telling officials to push them on the show. The two female Superstars on Vince McMahon's list are Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair.

In this week's episode of WWE RAW, vignettes of Bianca Belair aired, cementing the fact that she is the "StrongEST" in WWE. Meltzer noted that the vignette that aired was the beginning of a huge push that was asked for by Vince McMahon over six weeks back.

Also, over the past few weeks, Peyton Royce has been pushed as a singles competitor. After The IIconics lost a Tag Team match against the Riott Squad, Royce and Billie Kay were forced to part ways. On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Peyton Royce faced Asuka in a singles match. The match was cut short when Zelina Vega interfered, attacking her opponent at Clash Of Champions.

Bianca Belair made her main roster debut back at WrestleMania 36, when she saved The Street Profits from an attack by Vega, Garza, and Austin Theory. She had recently made her return to WWE RAW when she teamed up with Ruby Riott against The IIconics, giving Riott her first win after nine months.

Both Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair are yet to win a singles Championship in WWE. But Royce is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, along with Billie Kay.