Natalya and Tyson Kidd reportedly sit out of tapings this week

WWE is taking many precautions after many positive COVID-19 cases.

Natalya and Tyson Kidd reported to the Performance Center but weren't a part of the tapings.

Natalya managed the team of Tyson Kidd and Cesaro

It has been reported that so far, the WWE has more than thirty positive COVID-19 cases. The promotion was forced to administer its employees to Coronavirus tests after a Development Talent had tested positive a few weeks ago. Since then, many WWE personnel have confirmed that they have tested positive for the virus via social media. This week, Natalya and Tyson Kidd were forced to sit out of the weekly tapings.

This week, on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that a producer named TJ Wilson, who formerly wrestled under the name Tyson Kidd, reported to the Performance Center with a fever. Even though he had a fever, Tyson Kidd tested negative for COVID-19. Following her husband's fever, Natalya too was asked to sit out of this week's taping. Even though Tyson Kidd is down with fever, Natalya was fine and has no COVID-19 symptoms as of this writing.

Tyson Kidd has been a WWE producer since 2015. Kidd was forced to retire from wrestling after a botch during his match with Samoa Joe. Before his career-ending injury, Tyson Kidd won the WWE Tag Team Championship on three occasions. He married Natalya in 2013 after the two were dating since 2001.

Tyson Kidd's wife, Natalya has been wresting in the WWE since 2007. She has played a pivotal role in elevating the status of women's wrestling in the promotion. Natalya has been a part of many high profile feuds with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

In her career in the WWE, Natalya has won the Women's Championship twice. She has come very close to winning the coveted prize on many occasions in the recent past. In the past few weeks, Natalya has been involved in a feud with Liv Morgan. She lost to Morgan at WrestleMania, but they tried to put their differences aside in a Tag Team Match against The IIconics a few weeks back. After the team lost to The IIconics, Morgan and Natalya realised that they couldn't coexist on the same side. Since then, Lana has been on Natalya's side.