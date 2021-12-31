Backstage reason why there have been no new episodes of New Day's podcast – Reports

New episodes of New Day's Feel the Power podcast have not aired since the end of September as the WWE has put out 'Best Of' compilations over the past couple of months.

People within WWE have told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that New Day members have reportedly not filmed new episodes due to scheduling issues.

SRS noted that New Day stablemates are on different brands, and many recent developments have gotten in the way of their podcast commitments.

Here's the takeaway from Fightful's Q&A show:

"I don't know if it affects their Spotify deal. When I asked somebody in WWE, they said they had assumed it was scheduling stuff. Different brands. Xavier is on G4. Big E is a traveling world champion. Kofi had a kid and so there are a lot of things that got in the way there," revealed Sean Ross Sapp.

The New Day and their eventful 2021

2021 proved to be a unique year for the New Day as WWE finally decided to make significant changes to the faction.

The fan-favorite stable split up during the 2021 Draft as WWE sent Big E to RAW while his former partners joined SmackDown. Big E went on to win his maiden WWE title and has since had a decent reign with the Red brand's top championship.

As for Xavier Woods, the trombone-playing superstar leveled up this year as he got to live his life-long dream of winning the 'King of the Ring' tournament. King Woods has also been active on the G4 gaming network, and he is visibly enjoying a great spell in his career.

Kofi Kingston has taken a back seat while his best friends experience the deserved spotlight as single superstars. Kingston, as mentioned above, welcomed his third child in November earlier this year and was off TV for a brief period.

Let's hope the trio finds time to release more insightful episodes of their podcast in 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Abhinav Singh