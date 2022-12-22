New Day’s NXT rivals are reportedly being primed for WWE main roster promotion

It seems that The New Day have been very beneficial for a certain tag team in WWE NXT.

Since their surprise arrival in NXT in November 2022, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been feuding with Pretty Deadly.

The New Day went on to defeat Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline to become the third-ever WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions.

In a recent Q&A with Mike Johnson on PWInsider, when he was asked if there were plans to call up any NXT acts in 2023, Johnson noted that Pretty Deadly were scheduled to get some looks at WWE Live Events in January.

"There were rumblings right after Pretty Deadly lost the WWE NXT Tag Team titles that they could be getting a look and working some house shows in January, but beyond that, nothing that I am aware of," Mike Johnson wrote.

New Day finally got their long-awaited point photo with Triple H

One long tradition in the black and gold NXT brand was multiple wrestlers getting the finger-point picture with Triple H after debuting or winning a championship.

When The New Day captured the NXT World Tag Team Titles for the first time at Deadline over Pretty Deadly, it dawned on Xavier Woods that neither he nor Kofi Kingston ever got one of those pictures with Triple H. Which led to him going to social media to tweet out:

"YO HOLD ON! DO WE FINALLY GET A @TripleH POINT PICTURE?!?" Xavier Woods said in a tweet.

The Game caught wind of Woods' tweet and made the picture a reality, as he took to social media this morning to tweet out a finger-point picture with Woods and Kingston.

"An all-time overdue point picture... #WWENXT @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi," Triple H said in a tweet.

