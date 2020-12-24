WWE has plans to set up a new division featuring Indian wrestlers, and Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta had revealed more details about the show earlier this month. Now, more details have been revealed about the "India Special" that WWE is currently planning to put out.

The Sportskeeda exclusive by Riju Dasgupta revealed that WWE has plans to launch the NXT India show on January 26, which falls on India's Republic Day. He also stated that sources told him that WWE also has plans to host an NXT Asia show, featuring talents from Singapore, China and Japan.

According to Post Wrestling, their sources have told them that the shooting date for the "India Special" is going to take place on January 22.

"As of Thursday morning, we were told by one person that there is a shooting date listed on the calendar for Friday, January 22nd with the calendar stating, “India Special”. There was also a photoshoot this week for the Indian talent to take updated photos. The exact introduction of the India project remains to be seen once WWE makes a formal announcement. We had heard from multiple people that the expectations were for the program to be a series, and that does appear to be the strategy. One person close to the situation indicated that it could begin with a one or two-night event to kick things off. On the surface, that sounds close to the model for NXT UK where it began with a two-night tournament in January 2017 prior to the implementation of the weekly series."

The above report makes sense as the air date for the show as per the Sportskeeda report was four days after the filming date.

Superstars that could be a part of WWE's India special

WWE currently have a few Superstars that could be a part of the WWE India special. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who has been on the sidelines due to an injury, could be the focal part of the show, alongwith his lackeys The Singh Brothers.

Advertisement

Jinder Mahal with the Singh Brothers

WWE also have a few younger stars in NXT like Indus Sher, Shanky Singh and Jeet Rama who will also most likely be a part of the show.