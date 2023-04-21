New Japan Pro Wrestling reportedly considered signing a 13-year WWE veteran

With former WWE superstar Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks) having recently left to sign for New Japan Pro Wrestling, it has now been reported that the company had considered bringing in her former tag partner, Naomi.

Naomi has not been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment since May 2022, after she and Moné left the company after being unsatisfied with how they were being booked.

With Moné now wrestling in Japan, it was recently reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that NJPW’s owners Bushiroad thought about signing Naomi to the roster.

"The hard part about a longer commitment is that Bushiroad’s wrestling division, even though Stardom has grown greatly, has overall taken a major financial hit because of New Japan’s declines related to the pandemic, even with New Japan World up. Because of that, the wrestling division is under pressure to keep spending down. An example is that they were told they could bring in Trinity Fatu, but it was felt it would cost too much for the return and thus far hadn’t made that deal." (H/T Wrestle Purists)

Earlier this year, Naomi and many wrestling fans celebrated as Mercedes Moné defeated Kairi to become the new IWGP Women's Champion.

Former WWE star recently had a request for Naomi

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is famously part of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family, with her having married top WWE star Jimmy Uso.

With the Anoa'i Bloodline currently the biggest act and storyline in the company, former superstar Summer Rae jokingly asked Naomi on social media if she could become a part of the family.

"Honestly, I wish I was an Uso. @TheTrinity_Fatu what can you do for me sis?" she wrote.

Like Naomi and Jimmy Uso, many other members of the Anoa'i family have made their names as wrestlers, including Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Umaga, and many more.

