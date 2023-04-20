New WWE show "in the works" - Reports

Over the past few years, WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have been the company's primary weekly shows, excluding Main Event. According to a new report, the promotion plans to create a new program for a specific demographic.

Since they first aired, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have showcased some of the most memorable moments in pro wrestling history. Besides these programs, the company has also produced several popular shows on its network, including WWE 24, 365, and Chronicle.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, the company is currently working on a new show with USA Network. The series will revolve around kids competing against superstars in a trivia challenge.:

"I’m hearing there is a new joint show in the works between WWE & USA Network where kids will compete with Superstars in a trivia challenge, currently titled 'Tall vs Small.'"

The show is currently titled Tall vs. Small, and apart from this, no significant information is available about the same. It will be interesting to see when the show will debut.

WWE Draft will take place in the coming weeks

Over the years, fans have often waited for one of the most significant events in the world of sports entertainment, the WWE Draft.

The draft has been one of the most exciting two-night events on weekly television since 2002. In 2021, the spectacle changed the game when Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchanged brands and their respective women's titles.

Unfortunately, the company entirely skipped the event after Triple H assumed creative control of the main roster in July 2022. Earlier this month, The Game addressed fans and announced the return of the special event.

The event returns on April 28, and every superstar will be eligible for the draft. It will be interesting to see which superstars will change brands and if any NXT stars will move up to the main roster.

