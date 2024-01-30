New WWE SmackDown commentary team revealed (Exclusive)

WWE has kicked off the year by making massive changes in the announcing team. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone reports that Corey Graves and Wade Barrett will be on the SmackDown commentary team moving forward.

Pat McAfee made his full-time return on Monday Night RAW and joined Michael Cole at the announcer's table, and the duo will be on the red brand for the foreseeable future.

As for the lineup on SmackDown, sources close to Dr. Chris Featherstone have indicated that the new booth on the blue brand will have Wade Barrett and Corey Graves.

Graves and Barrett previously called matches on SmackDown until August of last year before they began appearing on RAW.

WWE is building up towards WrestleMania 40, and the road to the mega event officially began at Royal Rumble. With the new-look commentary teams already introduced, seeing what Triple H has in store for the fans will be interesting.

