AJ Styles was reportedly "so mad" over WrestleMania 36 match

WrestleMania 36 saw WWE take a huge decision of having their biggest show of the year in front of no crowd at the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the marquee matches of the night saw AJ Styles take on The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. The "cinematic style" match, which main-evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 was loved by fans and praised by critiques.

But as revealed by former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in their recent Talk 'N Shop podcast, AJ Styles was furious about his match at WrestleMania 36. As per his former teammates from The OC, AJ Styles was "so mad" when he found out that he would have to wrestle in front of an empty arena against The Undertaker.

The Undertaker recently announced his retirement from WWE, and unless he decides to come back again, the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 would be his last WWE match. AJ Styles was initially upset as he thought that he wouldn't be able to give the Phenom a proper send-off. But instead of having a typical match, the two squared-off in a Boneyard match, which turned out to be pretty amazing in the end!

The Undertaker revealed he has no desire to wrestle ever again.



Surely, there’s something symbolic and perfect about Taker going out with a match everyone loved and him riding off on his motorbike literally and figuratively in that same match? pic.twitter.com/JU7K6gvwJT — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) June 21, 2020

AJ Styles' recent WWE run

After getting "buried alive" in the Boneyard match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles took some time off and returned to WWE on the RAW before WWE Money in the Bank to book himself a spot in the men's MITB match. At the PPV, AJ Styles almost won the match, before the MITB suitcase popped out of his hands to the eventual winner, Otis.

AJ Styles was then traded to Friday Night SmackDown where he entered the tournament to determine the new Intercontinental Champion after WWE stripped Sami Zayn off the title. In the finals of the tournament, the Phenomenal One faced Daniel Bryan and defeated him to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his WWE career.

Styles is one of the biggest Superstars on SmackDown currently and helping the Blue brand enormously by delivering impressive matches every week. He recently successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle on SmackDown.

As per rumors, the plans are for AJ Styles to face the Original Bro at SummerSlam. With Vince McMahon being impressed with Matt Riddle, it is to be seen whether Styles drops his title to him at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

As for his former teammates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, they have officially signed with Impact Wrestling and will be appearing at their Slammiversary PPV.