Backstage update on Ronda Rousey's WWE future

Ronda Rousey was last seen at WrestleMania 35 in a match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey is a former Champion in WWE as well as UFC

Ronda Rousey

Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been missing from action ever since she lost to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. The UFC veteran had joined WWE and was immediately pushed getting a major win over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in her 'Mania debut while teaming with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34.

It had been rumored that the reason why Rousey had chosen to take a sabbatical from WWE almost a year back was to start a family. It has been believed that she would have returned to WWE by now. However, there are no signs of Rousey returning anytime soon.

When will Ronda Rousey return?

Cagesideseats (Via WON) have reported that there is major uncertainty over when The Baddest Woman on the Planet will return to WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that we probably won’t see Ronda Rousey again until at least WrestleMania next year, and maybe not even then.

Ronda Rousey had also suffered a gruesome finger injury in August 2019 which may have further delayed her return to the company.

While speaking to Steve-O on his podcast, Ronda Rousey talked about how much she misses WWE and also talked about an injury that she had to work with while in WWE.

Advertisement

I love the WWE, I had such a great time, I love all the girls in the locker room like hell yeah like running out there you know, and having like fake fights for fun is the best thing. I love choreography, I love acting, I love theatre and it's like live theatre it's one of the last forms of live theatre and it's so fun but it was like I was doing it basically part time and I was away from home over 200 days out of the year.

She further revealed that after she finally had a chance to rest, she realised how much her back hurts.

With Becky Lynch and now even Charlotte Flair being out of action for the coming time, WWE could use someone with the star power of Ronda Rousey to help build the women's division.

Who do you think Ronda Rousey will feud with if and when she returns? Tell us below!