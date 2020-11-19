Details of Vince McMahon's meeting with Chelsea Green revealed

Chelsea Green made her long-awaited return to WWE TV on SmackDown on November 13th, and the former NXT Superstar was scheduled for a big win.

As reported first by Fightful, Chelsea Green was originally booked to win the Survivor Series qualifying match on SmackDown. Unfortunately for Green, she broke her left wrist during the match, and the finish was changed on the fly. Liv Morgan went on to win the match, and Chelsea Green underwent surgery following SmackDown.

Fightful Select has now revealed more details regarding what happened backstage leading up to Chelsea Green's SmackDown debut.

It was reiterated that throughout Friday, the plan was for Chelsea Green to be in the SmackDown Survivor Series team.

Vince McMahon reportedly had a meeting with Chelsea Green, and she was informed about her move to SmackDown by the WWE Boss. Before the meeting, Green was sidelined for a long time without any creative direction. People from the WWE Creative team and the staff revealed that the meeting between Chelsea Green and Vince McMahon positively.

It was also added that Paul Heyman is a big Chelsea Green fan, and he 'pushed hard for her' as he believed she had all the tools to be a top star in the women's division. This happened before Paul Heyman was removed as the Executive Director of RAW.

Chelsea Green's WWE status

Chelsea Green's SmackDown debut came as a surprise to many fans as there weren't many rumors circulating on the internet before it happened.

Green will be out of action due to the broken wrist injury, and there are no updates with regards to the timeline of her return. The former IMPACT Wrestling/ TNA Star posted the following statement on Instagram following the injury setback:

Just another twist in my @wwe story tonight! If you wondered where I went after my entrance, here's your answer... another broken arm. Nothing I haven't dealt with before! I'll be back before you know it! 💙

Chelsea Green sounds optimistic about her fortunes in the WWE, and there is no doubt that she has the potential to be a big name in the company. We wish her nothing but the best during her recovery and wish to see her back soon.