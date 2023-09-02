Former champion backstage on WWE SmackDown after being sidelined due to injury - Reports

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly is reportedly backstage at tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

He sustained an injury on the July 14 episode of the blue brand, which saw him and his partner Kit Wilson take on Ridge Holland and Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes in a tag team match, which they won. It was announced that he separated his shoulder during the bout.

Prince appeared on SmackDown the following week in a wheelchair. Pretty Deadly was called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft this year. They competed in the NXT brand, where they held the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

After they arrived on the main roster, they won a #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match to earn the right to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The two teams collided for the title on SmackDown the night before Money in the Bank, but they were unable to capture the gold.

According to Fightful Select, Elton Prince is backstage on SmackDown this week.

The higher-ups are seemingly high on Pretty Deadly, as they've been presented very well since arriving on the blue brand. It'll be interesting to see what they do next.

