Reason behind Murphy's disappearance reportedly revealed 

Murphy hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since his December 4, 2020 outing against King Corbin on WWE SmackDown. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is now reporting that Murphy's absence from WWE TV has a lot to do with Steve Cutler's release.

According to Meltzer, WWE doesn't have anything for Murphy at the moment, and that is why he hasn't been seen on TV lately. Steve Cutler's WWE release hampered WWE's plans for Murphy, as per Meltzer. Cutler was released by WWE this past week. He had attended a New Year's Eve party, before testing positive for COVID-19 and Vince McMahon was reportedly angry at the decision.

The WWE Chairman had promised staff that the company would maintain a safe working environment. Cutler attending the party and then contracting COVID-19 was apparently reason enough for McMahon to let him go. A while ago, Cutler was taken off WWE TV, which directly impacted Murphy, as The Best Kept Secret was supposed to team up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and feud with King Corbin, Cutler, and Wesley Blake.

Man, I loved wrestling back then! — Best Kept Secret Again (@WWE_Murphy) February 7, 2021

Murphy last wrestled in a losing effort against Corbin

After Cutler was taken off WWE TV, plans were dropped for this 6-Man feud, which turned into the Mysterio duo taking on Corbin. The feud is currently ongoing on the blue brand. Initially, Corbin scored a victory over Rey Mysterio and two more wins over Dominik. At the Royal Rumble, Dominik pulled off a huge upset by eliminating Corbin. On the following edition of WWE SmackDown, Dominik scored a pinfall victory over Corbin.

It remains to be seen how long Murphy is going to be kept off WWE TV. WrestleMania 37 is looming and Murphy's former storyline mentor, Seth Rollins, is all set to return to WWE SmackDown on this week's episode. If WWE wants to build up a proper angle for Murphy at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, they need to bring him back to TV as soon as possible.