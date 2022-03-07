Stone Cold Steve Austin may not wrestle at WrestleMania - reports

According to the latest reports, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin may not wrestle at WrestleMania 38.

Austin was last seen wrestling in the promotion against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX. There have been several reports of Steve Austin's in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that Stone Cold's appearance at WrestleMania 38 could only be limited to a confrontation.

“The big thing was they wanted Vince and they wanted Austin because they’ve got a lot of tickets to sell, and Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory is not going to be selling a lot of tickets. And Steve Austin and Kevin Owens is, you know, they will have a confrontation, but it is not clear if that will be a match or not anymore. It’s essentially up to Austin at this point."

He also stated that The Rattlesnake is yet to agree for a match as of this past Friday.

"They want the match, they thought they had the match, and, you know, Steve, there’s a reason he hasn’t wrestled for 19 years. I just know that as of Friday he had not agreed to do the match even though it was on the books. Now, it’s on the books as a confrontation.” said Meltzer.

Vince Russo blasts the idea of Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38

American podcaster Vince Russo is not happy with WWE's plans for Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

In a conversation with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales, Russo explained that Kevin Owens is not at the level of the WWE Hall of Famer. The former WCW Champion also made it clear that Kevin Owens is not good enough for Steve Austin to come out of retirement.

“For 20 years [out of the ring], bro, it’s really got to be significant. Kevin Owens running down the state of Texas? That’s gonna make Austin come out of retirement after 20 years? That’s ridiculous, bro. With all due respect, Kevin Owens isn’t, never was, never will be at the level of a Stone Cold Steve Austin. To me, it is very, very anticlimactic,” said Russo. [3:08-3:41]

Do you think WWE should plan for a better opponent for Austin at WrestleMania 38?

