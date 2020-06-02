WWE backstage heat surrounding Rob Gronkowski for WrestleMania mishap

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is a name that most Americans are very familiar with, given his career in the NFL. However, he has already played a rather large part in WWE as well.

Gronkowski was the host of this year's WrestleMania, but unfortunately for him, it turns out that he was not well-liked backstage by some personnel in WWE.

Rob Gronkowski loses WWE 24/7 title

At WrestleMania, Gronkowski was able to become the WWE 24/7 Champion when he won the title in a mad scramble. He held the title for a long time since then, but on this week's episode of WWE RAW, his title reign finally came to an end.

Rob Gronkowski was in his yard on this week's episode of WWE RAW, when R-Truth came up behind him and rolled up the Champion, while his friend counted the pinfall. Having won the title, Truth ran away as fast as he could as the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Immediately following this, it was reported that the he had used the release clause in his WWE contract to depart the company, indicating that the football star was done with WWE.

Rob Gronkowski has major heat backstage in WWE

According to a report from Fightful Select, he exercised the release clause in his contract, and most of those behind RAW felt that he was really considered to be a 'SmackDown guy'.

However, the report further went on to say, that even those in WWE who have good reputations for being easy and helpful backstage had negative things to say about Gronkowski after his mishap at WrestleMania. There was a lot of heat on him when he hesitated before doing his scheduled spot and this led to the filming of WrestleMania running behind schedule.

"Those that we've spoken too -- even those with a reputation of being easy, helpful, and good to work with, all had negative things to say about working with Gronk after his WrestleMania fiasco. There was heat on Gronkowski after his hesitation to do his scheduled spot put the WrestleMania filming two hours behind schedule. One top name on the roster called Gronk "A F***in' clown who we are so much better off without."

In WWE, being an outside Gronkowski might have angered some Superstars due to his issues during WrestleMania, delaying the entire shoot of the show.