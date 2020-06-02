Kairi Sane was destroyed by Nia Jax on WWE RAW

Kairi Sane and Nia Jax faced each other in a match on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Over the last week, it had been reported that Sane suffered a graphic injury during the RAW tapings, but when the match aired, it could not be seen.

Paul Davis of Wrestling News Co has reported that the scenes were edited out of the final match on RAW between Nia Jax and Kairi Sane, to hide the graphic injury.

WWE RAW match edited to hide Kairi Sane's injury

As was reported previously, during RAW Kairi Sane was bloodied when she was sent into the steel steps at ringside by Nia Jax. Sane tried to avoid hitting the steps but actually went headfirst into the steps.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio said that it was obvious that Sane had been thrown far too hard into the steps from too close a distance by Jax.

"She was thrown very hard, from too short a distance into the steps."

In ordinary circumstances, when this move is hit, a wrestler goes into the steel steps shoulder first after turning, but Sane could not do so. Soon after this scene, the RAW match came to quite a sudden end, as Nia hit a leg drop and finished the match.

Asuka then came out to face down Jax, who backed off for the moment but would later cause Asuka's match against Charlotte to come to a sudden end.

Sane was "knocked silly" and while the match aired, the injury was not shown, and there was no blood on television. The delay in action was edited out, and during this time, the referee used a towel to clean the blood off Sane's head.

According to the report by Davis, those who were present at the RAW tapings said that Sane appeared to be fine after the match, but there is no confirmation if Sane suffered a concussion or not as a result of the move.

"Instead, the match was edited in a way so that fans watching on TV did not see the blood and the delay in the action was also edited out. They also did not show the referee using a towel to clean the blood off of Sane’s head. The belief from some of the people in attendance is that Sane was fine after the match but there is no confirmation on if she suffered a concussion.

With this being the case, hopefully, Sane is healthy, as we will get to see more of the Superstar in the coming weeks as WWE heads towards WWE Backlash.