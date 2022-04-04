Backstage notes on WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2; match order revealed - Reports

The expected match order for WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two has finally been released, with eight matches scheduled to take place at the event.

According to Fightful Select, the second night of The Show of Shows will kick off with the triple threat RAW Tag Team Championship match between RK-Bro, The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

As expected, the headliner will be Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match for the Unified WWE Championship.

Here is the listed match order for WrestleMania 38 Night Two. Please note that things are subject to change.

RAW Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn: Anything Goes Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 segment

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - Winner Takes All Unification Match

Fightful noted that The New Day are being listed as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, rather than by their tag team name. Their match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland was supposed to go on last night, but it was cut due to time.

The report also mentions that multiple producers have been assigned to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match.

The timing for WrestleMania 38 Night 2 is reportedly expected to be a lot easier tonight. There will be more flexibility since it won't be focused on promoting another night as yesterday's show did.

Which superstar will leave WrestleMania 38 Night 2 as the new Unified WWE Champion?

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is being advertised as the biggest match in WrestleMania history. The Tribal Chief will headline The Show of Shows for the sixth time in his WWE career.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

A historic 580 day

And the definitive point where I solidify my role…

Past. Present. Future.

As the GREATEST champion of all time. Tonight will be my 6th #WrestleMania main event…A historic 580 day @WWE Universal Championship reign…And the definitive point where I solidify my role…Past. Present. Future.As the GREATEST champion of all time. Tonight will be my 6th #WrestleMania main event…A historic 580 day @WWE Universal Championship reign…And the definitive point where I solidify my role…Past. Present. Future. As the GREATEST champion of all time. https://t.co/rCjPC7gHDc

Reigns and The Beast Incarnate will meet at WrestleMania for the third time, and only one of them will walk out with the Universal and WWE Championships. The Head of the Table is currently on a winning streak, and it isn't expected to come to an end tonight.

