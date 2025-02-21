Nia Jax rejected returning to WWE because top star walked out of company; three other stars also turned them down - Reports

Nia Jax is back in WWE and is one of the top names in the company heading into WrestleMania. However, a report has revealed that Jax previously declined a return to the company.

Jax was released from the company back in 2021. She eventually returned in 2023, but plans for her return had been made long before that. Along with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, Nia Jax was supposed to be back in WWE for the 2022 Royal Rumble. The stars were approached, but as per reports by Fightful Select, they turned them down. At this time, TJ Wilson had stepped away temporarily, as it was hard to co-exist with McMahon's plans.

They were supposed to make cameos in the Royal Rumble, but all three stars, as well as another unmentioned name, refused to return in that Royal Rumble. This match was fully booked by Vince McMahon, and it has been described as McMahon making decisions that a lot of people didn't agree with.

Nia Jax, Royce, and Kay all turned down the return because TJ Wilson was not involved in the booking and had walked away from the company at that time.

Eventually, Jax returned to the company, but The IIconics are yet to return.

