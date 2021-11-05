Nia Jax reportedly released by WWE 

It was noted earlier today that WWE would be making more wholesale changes to their roster.

Several names have been released so far, including the likes of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, and Eva Marie.

One of the more shocking names is former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, who was recently sidelined after an attack at the hands of Shayna Baszler.

The news broke on social media earlier tonight along with a number of other releases by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has confirmed Nia Jax has been released by WWE Fightful has confirmed Nia Jax has been released by WWE

Nia Jax was last seen on WWE TV more than a month ago

just made sure she ENDED this war with #WWERaw Completely uncalled for... @QoSBaszler just made sure she ENDED this war with @NiaJaxWWE Completely uncalled for...@QoSBaszler just made sure she ENDED this war with @NiaJaxWWE. #WWERaw https://t.co/vGKNNdk2K5

Jax was last seen on WWE TV back in September when she was attacked by her former teammate and the former champion then went undrafted as part of the draft a few weeks later.

Jax has been one of the company's biggest female stars for several years and the company has pushed the fact that she is related to former star The Rock throughout her time in WWE.

Jax is yet to comment publicly on her release and WWE is yet to confirm that the company has come to terms with the release of another large group of stars.

