Nia Jax set to interesting feud following WWE RAW return- reports 

Nia Jax shocked the WWE Universe when she made her return to WWE this past week on RAW. The former Women's Champion attacked Raquel Rodriguez, costing her the Women's World Championship, before then taking down Rhea Ripley following the match.

It was thought that Jax would step into a feud with Rodriguez following her return, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has some interesting plans.

"Nia Jax returned full-time at Raw. She interfered to help Ripley beat Rodriguez in the 9/11 Raw main event, but she will be working a program with Ripley since she laid her out after helping her win. Jax clearly was a heel in the run-in and also set up a feud with Rodriguez. Ripley is technically a heel but when she is on her own she is usually cheered like crazy."

Rhea Ripley is considered to be a heel when she appears with The Judgment Day, but it looks like her feud with Jax could now be seen as a heel vs. heel feud, depending on the reaction Ripley gets.

Expand Tweet

Will Nia Jax be the one to finally beat Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship?

It's hard to believe that Ripley has only held the Women's World Championship since WrestleMania because she has "Eradicated" every challenger in her path.

Raquel Rodriguez was easily her toughest test, and it seems like both times Ripley has faced her, there has been interference. If Nia Jax is the one to take on The Nightmare at Fastlane in a few weeks' time, then it's likely that Rodriguez will be looking to exact her own revenge by costing The Irresistible Force the championship in the same way she did this week on WWE RAW. All in all, it looks like Rhea Ripley will not lose her title any time soon.

Do you think Nia Jax can defeat Rhea Ripley for the gold? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.