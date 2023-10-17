Nick Aldis reportedly has another big backstage role apart from being SmackDown General Manager

Nick Aldis is just 36 years old, but he has two major roles in WWE right now, not just one. On the season premiere of SmackDown, it was revealed that he was the new SmackDown General Manager. A new report has stated that he has another role as well.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out now that WWE has two authority figures again. Adam Pearce's duties have been limited to RAW, as he's spent over three years as the main authority figure on both brands.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Nick Aldis is working as a backstage producer along with being the SmackDown GM - almost the same role as RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Many were perplexed at the decision to have Nick Aldis become an on-air talent and not a direct in-ring competitor, especially given that he's still in his 30s and very much in his physical prime.

It's always possible that this is going to be used to introduce him as an in-ring character. The lack of reaction he received was only because the larger WWE audience had no idea who he was.

However, being an authority figure instantly puts him in a position of importance, and pivoting him into an in-ring role a few months from now or even a year from now seems realistic.