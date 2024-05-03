Nick Khan's contract update with WWE amidst rumors of selling stock - Reports

New details have reportedly emerged about Nick Khan's WWE contract after rumors started circulating that he was selling his stock.

Nick Khan has been at the helm of WWE for quite a long time and has proven himself to be a capable leader. He has led the company through tumultuous times and is also responsible for the rise in profits and revenue. In fact, WWE has been recording massive ticket sales and live gates in recent weeks.

Despite his success, there were rumors that he was planning to sell his WWE stock. Despite these rumors, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that Nick's current contract is through the end of 2026, while his previous deal was through August 2025.

As far as his shares are concerned, they are only registered to sell, and he has yet to sell any.

"Nick Khan's employment agreement was actually extended through the end of 2026, according to an exhibit in TKO's annual report published in February. His prior deal was through August 2025."

How much is Nick Khan due to make annually as part of his contract amendment?

Given that Nick Khan has been instrumental in WWE's record numbers, it should be no surprise that his contract has been amended since last year to match the same.

Brendon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has reported that the WWE President is set to receive a base salary of $2 million, which is up from his previous base of $1.5 million.

Additionally, at the end of each year, he will receive 51,226 shares whose current market value is $4.9 million. Based on this, Nick Khan is set to make anywhere between $14.9 million to $17.4 million annually, plus insurance benefits and a 401K.

"Comparing this to his Mar 2023 amendment: His base annual salary is now $2.0M - up from $1.5M. Incentive bonus is now 150% of his salary (150% of 2.0M=$3.0M) - up from 175% of his prior salary (175% of $1.5M=$2.6M) At the end of each year, 2024, 2025, and 2026, he gets a third of 153,676 TKO shares (51,226 shares = market value today of $4.9M). He's eligible for additional annual equity awards at the Board's discretion with a target amount of $5M for 2024 and target of $7.5M for 2025 and 2026 - up from $5.375M. Depending on bonuses and including TKO equity based on today's share price, that's a total of around 14.9M to $17.4M annually, plus insurance benefits and 401k with 3% matching."

Given his impressive leadership, it will be interesting to see if TKO extends Khan's contract beyond 2026.

