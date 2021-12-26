Details on how Nick Khan is seen backstage; Vince McMahon's opinion of him - Reports

There is no doubt Nick Khan has become the leading man in Vince McMahon's WWE in recent times. Currently, Khan is the President of WWE and in a very favorable spot within the company having the most power next to Vince McMahon.

Nick Khan has been shaping the company under his vision for new times going forward to be a stronghold on profitable decisions. According to PWinsider, Nick Khan is quite liked by Vince McMahon himself and by the staff he's brought to the company to work under him.

Reports suggest that the company is no longer the same under Khan's reign and has changed quite significantly ever since he came to power. The staff has been affected since Nick Khan rose in the company with a lot of long-standing employees being let go or losing their authority in WWE.

Nick Khan has implemented a lot of changes ever since he joined the company. These include calling for the rebrand of WWE NXT and the decision to make major budget cuts in recent times.

Also named the Chief Revenue Officer of WWE, Khan prioritizes profit quite a lot. The wrestling community has thrown a lot of heat on him, attributing talent releases over the past 2 years all to Khan.

Nick Khan is expected to replace Vince McMahon in WWE

Some have taken the belief that Nick Khan will be the next predecessor to Vince McMahon himself.

The new running favorite for the CEO and Chairman of WWE at the moment is Khan. Dave Meltzer, on Wrestling Observer Radio, stated that Khan has been named as the first choice to take over WWE if Vince steps down.

"It's kind of a board of directors thing, but you know, probably (Nick Khan replacing Vince McMahon), yeah. Unless they went and hired somebody else from the outside, but probably Nick Khan, yes," said Dave Meltzer.

That assumption won't be far off if he keeps profitably moving the company and transforming WWE into a globally recognizable icon similar to Disney. Since WWE was revealed to not necessarily be a family company when Shane McMahon left, it's not entirely insane to think Stephanie or Triple H won't be taking over, either.

But it seems only time will tell if Nick Khan eventually replaces Vince McMahon to gain his spot at the top of WWE.

