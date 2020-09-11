Nixed plans for Asuka at Clash Of Champions reported; new direction revealed

Asuka realized that she had won the WWE RAW Women's Championship on the episode of WWE RAW after Money In The Bank. Since winning the Title, Asuka has faced many formidable foes such as Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks. After winning the Title back from The Boss at WWE SummerSlam, Asuka is all set to defend it at Clash Of Champions. But who is ready for Asuka?

Plans for Asuka at Clash Of Champions

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Asuka was supposed to defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at Clash Of Champions. But since The Queen Of Spades and Nia Jax won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WWE Payback, those plans have been nixed. In the report, Meltzer also noted that Natalya maybe line to challenge Asuka for the Title at Clash Of Champions.

Asuka was surprised when Becky Lynch made her way to the ring with the Money In The Bank Briefcase that The Empress Of Tomorrow won at the Money In The Bank PPV. On that episode of WWE RAW, when The Man opened the MITB briefcase, she revealed to the WWE Universe as well as Asuka that she had won the WWE RAW Women's Championship instead of a Title shot. Lynch also announced that she was relinquishing the Championship because she was pregnant.

Asuka lost the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Sasha Banks on an episode of WWE RAW after Bayley distracted her by attacking Kairi Sane backstage. On an episode of WWE SmackDown a few weeks before SummerSlam, Asuka won a Triple Brand Battle Royal to get a shot at Sasha Banks' WWE RAW Women's Title.

At WWE SummerSlam, The Empress Of Tomorrow pulled double duty. She came up short against Bayley but won her match against Banks to regain the Championship.

After Asuka won the WWE RAW Women's Title, WWE hasn't been able to build a formidable challenger for her. Shayna Baszler would have made a dominant opponent for Asuka, but Natalya brings with her immense knowledge of the business. If Natalya is named as the No. 1 Contender for Asuka at Clash of Champions, one can expect a technical masterclass from the two.