NJPW's Kazuchika Okada being teased for WWE Royal Rumble

Could IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada break down the "Forbidden Door" and enter the Royal Rumble match?

This Saturday, IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James will kick down WWE's door and enter the Women's Rumble match as another company's champion. But will she be the only one?

WWE on BT Sport released their "6 Wild Predictions for the WWE Royal Rumble" this week on Instagram. One prediction stood out among the rest: the possible WWE debut of Kazuchika Okada.

"RAINMAKER!: Kazuchika Okada kicks down all sorts of door metaphors and follows in the footsteps of AJ Styles by making his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble."

The Rainmaker, only 34, has already carved a formidable legacy for himself. The Japanese sensation has enthralled audiences with epic bouts against the likes of Kenny Omega, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles. His in-ring work has been lauded by fans and competitors alike.

WWE on BT Sports predicts potential Royal Rumble surprises

While WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling working together could be fun, BT Sports' other predictions seem more likely to happen.

THE MAN WITH NO FEAR: Johnny Knoxville to eliminate 3 superstars and last 15 minutes in the Royal Rumble

PAIGE RETURNS (FINALLY!): Paige is always rumoured to return at this time of year, but 2022 will be the year she finally enters a women's Rumble match

BREAKKER WINS IT ALL: Bron Breakker has been on a tear since his NXT debut in September, if he enters we don't see anyone stopping him

KNOCKOUTS WINNER: We were all shocked when Mickie James was announced, but we reckon the Impact Knockouts Champion will win and set up a unification match at Mania

IF YOU SMELLLLLL!: 29 men have entered, the buzzer counts down for no. 30... 3...2...1... He's home

While all of these predictions are possibilities, they should be taken more as playful speculation than actual fact.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of the possibility of Okada showing up at the Rumble? Would the arrival of The Rainmaker kick the "Forbidden Door" wide open? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will WWE and New Japan work together in 2022? Yes No 12 votes so far