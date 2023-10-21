No plan for top superstar to win the Universal Championship despite potential match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania - Reports

Roman Reigns is going to face LA Knight for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. However, it is safe to assume that The Tribal Chief will retain his title. There are plans for him to main-event WrestleMania 40 next year as well. He will either face Cody Rhodes or The Rock. However, he is expected to remain champion even after WrestleMania.

The Rock returned to SmackDown a few weeks back, which added to speculation that The Brahma Bull could finally have another match at WrestleMania, this time against Roman reigns. He has stated in an interview with Pat McAfee that he was set to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but unfortunately, the match couldn't happen.

Dave Meltzer, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has reported that even if The Rock does return for a match at WrestleMania 40, there are no plans for him to win the Universal Championship. He also stated that, unlike last year, the company is not banking on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns taking place this year.

''What we were told is that Rock is not going to come back and win the title,'' said Meltzer.

The Rock could face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 if he wants

The report also stated that while the match isn't high on the priority of WWE, if The Great One wants to have the match, then his request will not be denied. While the buzz was high last year, as fans expectantly waited for the two family members to clash, this year fans are more focused on Cody Rhodes finally finishing his story.

''If Rock wants to do it, what we were told is this. If he wants the spot, I can’t believe WWE would turn him down, but after Johnson turned it down last year, nobody is going with the idea he’s going to do it this year. The match is not scheduled, unlike at this time last year, when the match was considered a good shot,'' said Meltzer.

The Rock is a former eight-time WWE Champion. However, it seems unlikely that he will win any more championships in the company, even if he does decide to return for a short stint.

