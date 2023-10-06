Note on WWE plans for 28-year-old star's main roster call-up - Reports

The latest reports suggest that WWE has quietly moved a 28-year-old NXT star to the main roster.

The star in question is Dragon Lee, who signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in December 2022. He made his official in-ring debut at NXT Stand & Deliver in April 2023.

Lee was a part of a Fatal 5-Way Match for Wes Lee's NXT North American Championship. The 28-year-old star has collided against Dominik Mysterio for the North American title twice in losing efforts.

However, his second title bout was not on the NXT brand. Instead, Dom Dom defended his championship against Lee on Monday Night RAW. On the September 25th edition of RAW, the star performed with everything he had in his arsenal, but The Judgment Day member had the last laugh.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE higher-ups may have been impressed by Dragon Lee's match against Dirty Dom, so much so that he had been quietly called up to the main roster within just a few months.

"Dragon Lee did so well with Dominik that it looks like he’s now on the main roster. The nature of the deal he signed did indicate he’d be on the main roster after one year in NXT to begin with, but the match with Dominik may have sped up his timetable." [H/T - WON]

Expand Tweet

Dragon Lee reportedly almost joined AEW before WWE

The 28-year-old star, before making his way into World Wrestling Entertainment, made his name in promotions like, CMLL, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

According to the latest reports, WWE wasn't the only option for Lee as AEW also made an offer to the star. However, Dave Meltzer noted that the NXT star made his decision based on the fact that Tony Khan's promotion already had a lot of luchadors at that time.

"Lee asked around and was told that AEW was oversaturated with talent and WWE would be best for him."

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if the Triple H and the creative department have plans for Dragon Lee to go beyond the NXT North American title during his time in the company.

Do you think Dragon Lee has quietly been moved to either RAW or SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.