"Nothing is guaranteed," says heartbroken WWE talent after R-Truth's shock release - Reports

Many within WWE were shocked and in disbelief over R-Truth's sudden release, according to recent reports. A talent reportedly said that nothing is guaranteed following this surprising release.
Truth announced on X last night that he's been released by WWE, thus ending his 17-year run with the promotion. His exit from WWE was met with massive backlash towards the promotion.
Now, a new report from PWInsider noted that one talent was not happy at all about the release. The unnamed talent reportedly said, “Nothing is guaranteed," after the release was made public.
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
Kevin Owens' heartbreaking reaction to R-Truth's release
R-Truth is one of the most beloved stars in the business today. He has been a fan favorite for years. WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is close friends with Truth in real life and penned a heartfelt message following his announcement.
Here's what he wrote on his X handle:
"I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he encounters, be it the fans or every single person lucky enough to have had the privilege to work alongside him. His kindness, humility and infectious good nature makes him one of the most beloved people I’ve met in this industry and the void that his absence will leave in our locker room is immeasurable. I love you, dude."
Many fans are now calling for Tony Khan to immediately sign R-Truth to a contract. Only time will tell what's in store for the beloved veteran in the upcoming months. He would certainly be an interesting addition to All Elite Wrestling. Many others believe Truth will return at some point and take on a backstage role in WWE.