Number of matches on Brock Lesnar's WWE new contract revealed, Possible date for Roman Reigns clash - Reports

Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam gave WWE a healthy boost on all fronts, and details of his new contract are also slowly trickling out.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Brock Lesnar has agreed to wrestle around 8-12 matches as part of his deal.

It should be noted that the dates don't include TV appearances and only refer to the number of matches that Brock Lesnar is tentatively slated to compete in.

"He's back for a number of dates," said Meltzer. "I've heard 8 to 12 is the number of dates he's back for 8 and 12 between from now until the end of the contract. I think that's matches. I don't think that includes TV dates. I'm sure he's doing 1-2 TV's before each match. Certainly the go-home shows before every match I'm sure he's on."

When will Brock Lesnar face Roman Reigns?

Brock Lesnar did not appear on the SmackDown episode after SummerSlam, as WWE booked Roman Reigns for a short-term Universal Championship program with Finn Balor.

The Tribal Chief will put his championship on the line against the former NXT champion on the next episode of SmackDown.

Speculation is rife that WWE could book a twist on SmackDown to pave the way for a rematch at the next pay-per-view, Extreme Rules. In doing so, WWE could easily delay Reigns' looming match with Lesnar.

Still, Reigns vs. Lesnar is an imminent big-money match, and there is every possibility of the clash headlining the Crown Jewel match card in October.

WWE has a lot riding on its Saudi Arabia agreement from a financial perspective, and the company could be tempted to let Reigns and Lesnar fight once again at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

WWE fans were never supposed to see a babyface Brock Lesnar this early on their TV screens, but the company put together a last-minute return in order to counter CM Punk's AEW debut.

As per a recent Fightful Select report, Brock Lesnar has signed on for roughly a year and a half, and his new contract will expire in the first half of 2023.

What are your expectations from Brock Lesnar's next WWE chapter? When should WWE pull the trigger on Reigns and Lesnar's feud? Sound off below.

