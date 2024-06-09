NXT roster reportedly named two top TNA Stars as potential opponents on WWE TV

With the recent arrival of Jordynne Grace on NXT TV, fans have been clamouring for more stars to show up on the third brand, and they aren't alone in wanting that. The locker room is also reportedly interested in working with more TNA talent. With the way things are going, it seems that the fans might get what they want.

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select recently spoke to talent and reported that there is 'significant interest' in working with the TNA roster. Josh Alexander and Leon Slater were two names brought up among many potential opponents for the young talent in WWE's developmental brand.

Alexander is one of the company's top stars, a two-time TNA World Champion and a former TNA X-Division Champion. Slater, meanwhile, is a 19-year-old star who made waves wrestling in the UK independent wrestling circuit, showing great promise in TNA as well.

Jordynne Grace has become a part of NXT TV

On the May 28 episode of WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance to confront Roxanne Perez. It was then revealed that the TNA Knockouts Champion was set to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground.

She has since appeared on NXT TV as part of the build. In the build towards NXT Battleground, Jordynne Grace even recently competed in a televised match against Stevie Turner. A short three-minute bout, the match was a good introduction to Grace's capability as a singles wrestler, establishing her as a legitimate threat to Perez's title.

It'll be interesting to see how the match pans out. While many are inclined to believe that WWE won't put their title on a TNA star, there is still a strong possibility that the fans get swerved and we get to see Grace hold the NXT Women's Championship for a while before dropping it.

Let us know who you think will walk out of Battleground as champion.

