NXT's possible new strategy to increase ratings and 'beat AEW'

NXT is being booked more and more like RAW and SmackDown

NXT is the third brand of World Wrestling Entertainement

NXT

NXT and AEW have been engaging in a Wednesday Night rating war ever since AEW started their weekly show Dynamite on Wednesdays. While both shows have a loyal base of fans, the ratings constantly switch with each team gaining momentum from time to time.

It had been reported previously that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has started taking a keener interest in the black and yellow brand as of late, which could be the reason behind the change in NXT's style of presentation this week.

Dave Meltzer of WON stated that NXT switching to more outlandish style as compared to its slow-build style could be an indication that WWE are trying out a new strategy to compete with AEW.

NXT felt like this week’s Raw or Smackdown, with the vomiting angle, shorter matches, and vandalizing babyfaces cars. It’s either the people in NXT copying main roster thinking that’s the change needed, or more likely, the overseer believing these changes are necessary to bring up numbers and beat AEW.

Meltzer further speculates that even though it was believed NXT's booking was not dependant on AEW but that might have changed. He further talked about the change of pacing on the show and how bigger main-roster stars are being used more.

NXT vs AEW

For a while it felt like NXT was on its own path and not really being reactive to AEW except on rare times. Since Mania it was built on Charlotte Flair from the main roster and NXT’s overall numbers declined less than the other shows, but that wasn’t the case in18-49 which dropped badly, so the gains were over 50. So now it looks like a change in the pacing and nature of the show. They are doing a quick build to a NXT vs. North American title winner take all match on 7/8 to go against the main event of Fyter Fest, which was very clearly totally reactive.

NXT has garnered a cult-like following over the years and it may not be the best idea to turn NXT into another RAW/SmackDown. However, if it results in higher rating for the show then it would make the network happy with the new style NXT has taken to.