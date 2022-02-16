NXT Stand & Deliver update for WrestleMania weekend in Dallas

It has been reported that NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver will be taking place during WrestleMania weekend and will be airing live from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

The show may be broadcast on WWE Network and Peacock at 11am local time, meaning that the crowd will be there to watch the show in the late morning.

In a tweet by WrestleVotes earlier today, Stand & Deliver's reported start time was posted.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver is scheduled for Saturday morning April 2nd from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Local start time of 11am. Long day for fans who will attend Mania that night as well. NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver is scheduled for Saturday morning April 2nd from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Local start time of 11am. Long day for fans who will attend Mania that night as well.

There has been a creative shift in the overall production of NXT as well as the style of performance. This seems to indicate that the show now targets a much younger audience, therefore airing at an earlier time may attract the viewers that WWE is looking for.

Stand & Deliver will be the first show in front of a full-sized arena that WWE's developmental brand has done since the start of the pandemic.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver 2021 featured some huge matchups

TakeOver Stand & Deliver 2021 was one of the biggest shows for the black-and-gold brand. The show saw two huge title matches take place as well as the conclusion of various storylines.

The main event of night one saw Raquel Gonzalez finally realize her potential when she defeated the dominant Io Shirai to become NXT Women's Champion.

Pro Wrestling News🌏 @PWN_YT BREAKING NEWS!!! Raquel Gonzalez is the new WWE NXT Wonens champion after Defeating Lo Shirai at NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver BREAKING NEWS!!! Raquel Gonzalez is the new WWE NXT Wonens champion after Defeating Lo Shirai at NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver https://t.co/8RkkcHaw9V

On Night Two, another champion was crowned when Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to capture the NXT Championship.

As well as two high stakes championship matches, fans were treated to seeing an unsanctioned match between the former Undisputed Era brothers now turned bitter enemies, in the form of Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

In what was a grueling 40 minute match between two of the best in the world, the contest would eventually see O'Reilly come out on top.

SEScoops @sescoops Kyle O’Reilly Wins Unsanctioned Match At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 sescoops.com/2021/04/kyle-o… Kyle O’Reilly Wins Unsanctioned Match At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 sescoops.com/2021/04/kyle-o… https://t.co/r4HNASEBw4

With Stand & Deliver set to return this year and with the show being back in front of a live arena, fans can expect to see the very best that WWE's developmental brand has to offer.

Are you excited for Stand and Deliver 2022? Sound off below!

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed NXT 2.0 since the rebrand? Yes No 7 votes so far