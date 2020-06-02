NXT stars reportedly upset after WWE TV tapings

WWE NXT

WWE spent a lot of days last week doing TV tapings, including NXT, in Florida. The company reportedly taped Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, 205 Live and Main Event at the Performance Centre.

NXT did the same at the Full Sail University for their weekly shows and NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view. Fightful Select are now reporting that the NXT stars who were used as 'fans' are upset as they worked three straight days for 10-12 hours each.

Fightful add that the NXT stars were also called in for the taping of Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream for the NXT Championship. The 'fans' were asked to arrive at 7, but due to rainfall in the area, the taping was delayed.

Most were reportedly waiting till around midnight before they started the In Your House match. As noted last week, the NXT TakeOver match, which is set to be aired this Sunday, was taped on May 28th.

Fightful Select's report read:

“The recruits were asked to show up at 7, but the downpour in the area kept delaying things. As it turns out, most were waiting around until midnight before they actually filmed the In Your House match.”

SELECT: NXT Wrestlers Upset Over Recent Filming https://t.co/bLHc7tkSmX — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 1, 2020

The Performance Centre recruits, who have been working as 'fans' at the tapings, spend most of the time on their feet. They only time they get to sit is reportedly during the match breaks, and this happened for three straight days, 12 hours each.

The report also adds that the delay due to the rainfall in the area was because the match was shot with a different setup. Fightful report that the ring was surrounded by cars for the match and it was shot in a filming set behind the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Advertisement

NXT TakeOver: In Your House Matches

The NXT North American Title will be on the line when @RealKeithLee and @JohnnyGargano battle at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House! #WWENXT https://t.co/9eV1PBMSo4 — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2020

Apart from the NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream, four other matches have been confirmed for the pay-per-view. Charlotte Flair is set to put her title on the line in a triple threat match against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley while Finn Balor takes on Damian Priest.

Johnny Gargano will be taking on Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship and Karrion Kross will be making his NXT PPV debut against Tommaso Ciampa.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House airs this Sunday, June 7th 2020, on the WWE Network.