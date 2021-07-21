NXT talent bewildered at Vince McMahon's treatment of Karrion Kross - Reports

This week's Monday Night RAW saw NXT's undefeated monster Champion Karrion Kross lose a match to Jeff Hardy in a throwaway manner, which has left many fans puzzled.

The WWE Universe members aren't the only ones scratching their heads, however, as a report from Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select has revealed that many wrestlers and backstage personnel in NXT are shocked and frustrated at the move.

Subscribe to https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa for the full story.https://t.co/4NTtQ9tDza pic.twitter.com/Qg4lEJqMzG — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 20, 2021

Fightful reported that one talent told them it felt like a message was being sent, although they didn't elaborate on what they thought the message was. A lot of the people Fightful spoke to were frustrated that many of NXT's top stars like Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Santos Escobar and Keith Lee had all worked hard to build Kross for what seems like nothing now.

"The general mood of those that we spoke to was a "not mad, disappointed" vibe, as they felt this represented how the NXT brand was viewed by higher ups as a whole," Sean Ross Sapp reported.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his WWE RAW debut this week

JEFF HARDY HAS JUST PINNED THE #WWENXT CHAMPION KARRION KROSS!!!!!!



AND NO MORE WORDS IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/9XlLf3dBtQ — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

Karrion Kross made his RAW debut without Scarlett by his side and took on Jeff Hardy in a singles match.

It was also notable that Kross didn't have his NXT entrance and Jeff Hardy had finally delivered on his promise to make back the iconic 'No More Words' theme.

Everyone expected the NXT Champion to get the win against Jeff Hardy, especially as Hardy's most recent match was a loss to Mahal's henchman Veer. But to everyone's surprise, The Enigmatic Enigma beat the undefeated monster champion in a little under two minutes.

Do you think that Karrion Kross should've lost his debut match for WWE's main roster? Sound off in the comments section below!

