Rumor on why WWE decided to shoot Money in the Bank Ladder Matches at the Headquarters

The fight between Aj Styles and Daniel Bryan went inside Vince McMahon's office in WWE HQ

Due to the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE have had to truly think outside the box to put on weekly shows as well as the pay-per-views. The latest example of the same was WWE's decision to shoot the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches at the WWE HQ.

Despite WWE being forced into a corner, the Creative have not only found ways to make things work but also create memorable moments while doing so.

The finest examples of their ingenious thinking being the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and the Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

WWE film Money in the Bank Ladder Matches at Titan Towers

The stage is set for historic #MITB Ladder Matches at WWE corporate headquarters THIS SUNDAY at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/JkcO8DYwcS — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2020

Money in the Bank too saw WWE attempt something very unique as the two ladder matches were contested simultaneously at the WWE HQ, where the briefcases were hanging on the rooftop.

Now, PWInsider has reported that there were suggestions made by WWE officials to have a match at WrestleMania 36 at the Titan Towers. This idea might have prompted WWE to have the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches at the HQ. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Money in the Bank Ladder Matches at the WWE HQ had several memorable moments. Be it the cameos from Brother Love, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul Heyman, etc., or King Corbin casually tossing Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black off the rooftop, the WWE Universe got a PPV to remember.

It looks like WWE has truly embraced the cinematic style of wrestling and the fans don't seem to have any complaints either.

At the end of it all, it was Asuka who would become Ms. Money in the Bank while Otis would surprisingly win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

