Original plan for Randy Orton before his sudden disappearance from WWE - Reports

Randy Orton was last seen on RAW on 21st June 2021. The Viper was in the middle of a storyline with Riddle but stopped making appearances. It is being said that WWE had planned Randy Orton & Riddle vs AJ Styles & Omos for the RAW tag team championships at SummerSlam. However, that plan is in jeopardy now.

It was reported that Randy Orton would return on the August 2nd episode of RAW. In fact, The Viper was even listed as part of the show in advertisements. He was advertised for a dark match. Not only did Orton not return to RAW, but reports say he wasn't present backstage either.

Cageside seats (via the Observer) have stated that Randy Orton was initially set to return in time to build for SummerSlam. While Riddle has been single-handedly building a feud with Styles and Omos, there is no word on whether Randy Orton will return until SummerSlam.

AJ Styles & Omos vs. Riddle & Randy Orton was likely planned for SummerSlam but Orton is still out and his reason for being gone has been kept secret, as per the Observer.

When could Randy Orton return?

Randy Orton has reportedly been put on the inactive/disabled list. However, the reason for Orton's sudden disappearance is not known at this point. Randy Orton is one of the biggest names on RAW and his absence has been hurting the red brand.

Fans are back in attendance and have been eagerly awaiting the return of the former WWE Champion. It remains to be seen if Randy Orton will make his return before SummerSlam or if WWE will have to cancel the planned RAW tag team championship match.

Do you think Randy Orton could return to RAW before SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Vedant Jain