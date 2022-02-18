Original plan for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 - Reports

Brock Lesnar chose to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 after winning the Royal Rumble match. Reports suggest that the blockbuster match was originally penciled in to headline night two of WWE's signature event.

Before facing Roman Reigns for the Universal championship, Brock Lesnar will have a chance to regain the WWE title when he faces Bobby Lashley and four others inside the Elimination Chamber. The Beast Incarnate is also set to take on Lashley at WWE's MSG show in March.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan was to have Lesnar and Reigns face each other in the main-event match of night two of WrestleMania. However, he says that the card is subject to change:

''The two nights of WrestleMania went from 47,237 on 4/2 to 52,598 and from 47,970 on 4/3 to 53,199, which are huge jumps for six weeks in advance and without anything official past two matches and neither announced publicly for a specific show. As noted, the original plan was for Lesnar vs. Reigns to be the 4/3 main event, but this is a company where things change hourly.''

Will Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns be a title vs title match?

Meltzer noted that having a title vs title match is something that was not originally planned but has been discussed backstage. Brock Lesnar has been vocal about his desire to regain the WWE title so that the match can be champion vs champion.

''Definitely something being talked about internally and something Lesnar was pushing for. Lesnar was the favorite followed by Lashley and then Rollins. It would be a big surprise if one of the other three won it,'' said Meltzer

There is no word on any potential opponents for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania if he retains the championship at Elimination Chamber.

