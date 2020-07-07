Original plans for Charlotte Flair before her unfortunate surgery reported

Triple H had told us that Charlotte didn't get pinned because it was part of a bigger plan.

Charlotte Flair was written off TV so that she could undergo surgery.

Charlotte Flair is one of the top wrestling personalities today. The Queen has been crucial to WWE's women's roster and has played an integral role in elevating the status of women's wrestling today. Flair has battled with the best in the business and has even taken part in what was many firsts for the women's division.

Charlotte Flair, along with Sasha Banks, was in WWE's first-ever Women's Hell In A Cell Match. Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey made history when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. There is very little that Charlotte Flair is yet to conquer in the WWE.

Charlotte Flair's plans before her hiatus

Charlotte Flair is no longer a part of WWE's weekly shows. The Queen was last seen a few weeks back when she fought Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Before her match, The Queen interrupted Nia Jax's promo, resulting in Nia Jax injuring Flair's shoulder. Asuka took advantage of Charlotte Flair's shoulder's condition, forcing her to submit to the Asuka Lock.

Since then, it was reported that Charlotte Flair was written off TV so that she could take time off to undergo a surgery. No major details regarding her hiatus are shared yet. However, on this week's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed what WWE had planned for Flair had she not taken the unplanned hiatus.

According to Meltzer, the original plan for Charlotte Flair was to continue her push and feud with WWE RAW Champion, Asuka. This was the reason behind her continuously beating NXT talent and not taking a pinfall loss during her time there.

Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble PPV earlier this year and went on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. The Queen went on to beat Ripley to begin her second reign as NXT Women's Champion that lasted 64 days. Flair lost the Title to Io Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

While she was still NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair made appearances on WWE RAW to face Asuka in non-title matches.