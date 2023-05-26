Original plans for former WWE titleholder had to be changed due to an injury - Reports

The WWE Draft saw the roster shift about completely, changing the look of RAW and SmackDown. Several stars were called up from NXT as well. Now, reports have emerged regarding the original status of Indi Hartwell.

As a result of the Draft, a number of changes had to take place. NXT as a whole, had its look changed. Indi Hartwell, the then-Women's Champion, was called up and had to relinquish the title. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, the Women's Tag Team Champions were also called up.

Speaking at the media call for WWE NXT Battleground, Shawn Michaels spoke about the original plans that were in place for Indi Hartwell. According to PWInsider, the idea was that she would be wrestling at Battleground, but the injury made that impossible.

Unfortunately, she was injured, and so the title had to be relinquished. On top of that, Michaels would have loved to have Hartwell have a long reign as Women's Champion, but because she was called up to the main roster, that did not happen either.

Joe @JungleBatman Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell Appreciation Tweet Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell Appreciation Tweet https://t.co/tmtz2IE33b

He also said that the fact that so many of the WWE NXT stars were being called up to the main roster was a good sign. He took it as proof that the system that was in place was working.

