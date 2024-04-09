Original plans for Jade Cargill on WWE RAW after WrestleMania were changed because of The Rock  - Reports

Jade Cargill had her first singles match on WWE RAW after WrestleMania against Chelsea Green. However, the original plan for the former AEW star was supposed to play out a little differently than it did, as per the latest reports.

Jade Cargill had a successful outing at WrestleMania over the weekend. She teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to face Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in a Six-woman Tag Team Match. Cargill ended up picking the win for her team when she pinned Dakota Kai in the center of the ring.

WWE RAW after WrestleMania kicked off with Triple H telling the WWE Universe about the beginning of a new era within the promotion. The fans got a taste of what he was talking about when they saw Jade Cargill take part in her first singles match in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Cargill went one-on-one with Chelsea Green in the third hour of the show.

However, a report from PWInsider claims that the match was supposed to take place in the first hour. It was bumped to the later part of the show because the segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes went on for longer than expected.

Chelsea Green had no idea that she was going to face the former AEW star in singles competition till the latter made her way to the ring. Cargill made quick work of the former Women's Tag Team Champion, putting her on the map.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Are you impressed with Jade Cargill? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion