Original plans for Keith Lee in WWE reported

Keith Lee made his WWE RAW debut on the episode after WWE SummerSlam. On his debut, Keith Lee confronted The Viper, Randy Orton, after he blindsided Drew McIntyre.

Later in the night, Keith Lee took part in his first match on WWE RAW against Randy Orton. However, the match came to an end when McIntyre interfered to exact revenge for what Orton did to him earlier in the night.

Keith Lee did get his rematch against Randy Orton later in the week on WWE Payback. Lee went on to win the match clean, marking his first victory on WWE's main roster at a PPV.

On the episode of WWE RAW after WWE Payback, Keith Lee faced Dolph Ziggler to qualify for a Triple Threat Match later in the night to determine the next challenger for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship at Clash Of Champions. The three Superstars that met in the main event that night were Keith Lee, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins. Lee lost that match when Orton pinned Rollins for the win.

Why was Keith Lee brought to the WWE main roster?

On this week's Sportskeeda's RAW Preview, Tom Colohue spoke took up many questions while talking about the upcoming episode of RAW. While answering questions, he revealed WWE's plans for Keith Lee.

According to Tom Colohue, the original plan was to have Seth Rollins feud with Keith Lee for a month, and Lee would later move into the United States Championship picture. Colohue also noted that the plan may be unlikely now that Rey Mysterio has been injured.

Now, it is highly possible to see Rollins and Murphy move into the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship picture. They may go on to win the Titles and later head into an implosion. The journalist also noted that Keith Lee might go on to feud with Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

Bobby Lashley recently won the United States Championship when he beat Apollo Crews at WWE Payback. There is no defined feud that WWE is building for the current United States Champion, so booking Keith Lee as Lashley's first challenger would be fun to watch.