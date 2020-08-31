Original plans for Sasha Banks-Bayley split revealed following Payback defeat  

Sasha Banks and Bayley are eventually bound to break up someday, and the angle is gradually moving along on TV with each passing week. The Golden Role Models finally lost their WWE Women's Tag Team titles to the unlikely team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at Payback, and the defeat should act as a catalyst for the impending split.

WWE has already delayed the breakup long enough, and there is a good chance that WWE pulls the trigger on it sooner rather than later.

Original plans for Sasha Banks and Bayley

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan was to have the match between Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania 36. The plan was pushed back to SummerSlam, which also didn't happen.

Meltzer noted that he would personally delay the split a little longer as Bayley and Sasha Banks are currently doing great as a pairing. Their dynamic has led to excellent TV content, and WWE could ideally elongate the storyline until the big payoff.

Meltzer speculated that WWE may have just realized that the split has to happen right now.

Here's what Meltzer shared on the WOR:

"Well, the thing is that the match and as far as the Championship and all that are really not that important as the steps in the Bayley and Sasha Banks break up thing. This is just another step in their story. I mean, I would delay it longer because they are doing so well with it, but you know they wanted to do it for this year's WrestleMania, then it was going to be SummerSlam, and we're past SummerSlam and all that. At some point, I think they just figured we got to do it. I still think it's too soon; that was the deal."

Now that Banks and Bayley are without the Women's Tag Team titles, WWE can continue to focus on the split, and the fallout from Payback should be highlighted on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

A Bayley vs. Sasha Banks match is worthy of a stage as big as WrestleMania, and there is still a long way to go until the 37th edition of the 'Show of Shows.' Could WWE delay it further or have the duo wrestle a series of matches leading up to a blowoff match at WrestleMania 37? What would be the ideal booking decision?