Original SmackDown call-up plans for Gunther revealed - Reports

Gunther, formerly known as WALTER, made his debut on the SmackDown brand last friday. On his debut, he was accompanied by Imperium team-mate Marcel Barthel, who has been renamed Ludwig Kaiser.

However, it has been reported by Dave Meltzer that these were not the original plans for the duo. Of the nixed plans for the pair, Meltzer said:

“It’s interesting that they are going with them as a tag team and not Gunther as a single, which surprises me greatly, especially because the original plan was separate brands.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

With the pair debuting together, it is so far unclear whether they are going to be a tag team going forward, or if Kaiser is simply acting as support for Gunther.

Towards the end of Imperium's run on NXT, Fabian Aichner abandoned his team-mate Kaiser following a loss to MSK and The Creed Brothers at NXT: Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend. At the same event, Gunther defeated LA Knight.

Gunther is the latest NXT UK star to debut on WWE's main roster

NXT UK began in 2018, and has since introduced many stars to the WWE Universe. Many stars from the brand have transitioned to the main roster of WWE, with varying success.

A notable call-up from the women's division is Doudrop, who was well-known on the brand as Piper Niven. Since moving to the main roster, she was paired with a returning Eva Marie and challenged for the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Another recent call-up from NXT UK has been Butch, who was known on the brand as Pete Dunne. Butch is a former NXT UK Champion, and also spent time in NXT during the black-and-gold era, where he was a tag team champion with Riddle. Since moving to SmackDown, he has been renamed the flat cap-wearing Butch and is partnered with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Who do you think should be called up next from NXT UK? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku